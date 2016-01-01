How Far - Winter 2016-17

Winner—Ann Halverson, Northwest Territories, Canada

This is Virginia Falls (315-foot drop) on the South Nahanni River, Northwest Territories, with Mason's Rock in the middle. After a 1,525-mile drive to Ft. Simpson, a 1.5-hour float-plane trip to Island Lake, a 6-day paddle in a fully loaded tandem whitewater canoe, and a 1.5-day portage around Virginia Falls, we still have an 11-day paddle to the takeout. Outside Bozeman is lovin' the trip!

Runners-Up—Kelly & Shirley King, Gibraltar and Spain

This Barbary macaque on the British province of Gibraltar was eager to read the latest issue of O/B. About 200 of these endangered monkeys live on the Rock of Gibraltar.

While the monkeys on Gibraltar picked up reading our issue of O/B, this burro in Mijas, Spain didn't seem as interested. Apparently reading isn't a requirement to be a Burro Taxi as indicated by his nametag being upside-down.

Wayne Grote, Hassi Messaoud, Algeria

Amy Wesen, South Korea

I am a sixth-generation Montanan of the Gallatin Valley and I'm happy to say that I moved halfway across the world to teach in South Korea. Hiking is a major passion of mine and I'm pleased to report that Koreans LOVE to hike and they take it very seriously. Busan is the second-largest city in South Korea and the people work in the fishing industry, international shipping, and technology fields. We experienced Typhoon Chaba just a few weeks ago and multiple earthquakes have occured since I moved here in July. Motorcyclists can drive on the sidewalks, and squid chips and squid popcorn are very popular.

Lindsay Korth, Varadero, Cuba

My boyfriend Jesse and I spent the day at the beach in Varadero drinking the nation's proud beverage...rum! A local was pulling coconuts from the trees, adding rum and lime and selling "Coco Locos." They were delicious!