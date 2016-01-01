You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2016-17 / Dakine Beretta Outerwear
Dakine Beretta Outerwear
Dakine Beretta Outerwear
Alt, Mio
Charging burly lines demands burly apparel, and the Berreta line from Dakine offers just that. The jacket and bib both utilize three-layer GoreTex, meaning you’ll be dry and comfortable in even the heaviest conditions. But they’re both lightweight, making them the perfect match for uphill endeavors. They come with a laundry list of features in all the right places, like flannel-lined cuffs and heat-dumping chest vents. Jacket $440, bibs $450; dakine.com.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store