Dakine Beretta Outerwear

Alt, Mio

Charging burly lines demands burly apparel, and the Berreta line from Dakine offers just that. The jacket and bib both utilize three-layer GoreTex, meaning you’ll be dry and comfortable in even the heaviest conditions. But they’re both lightweight, making them the perfect match for uphill endeavors. They come with a laundry list of features in all the right places, like flannel-lined cuffs and heat-dumping chest vents. Jacket $440, bibs $450; dakine.com

Appears in 
Backcountry
Apparel
Winter 2016-17

