Review: Discover Montana Treasures

Most coloring books are merely filled with cartoons, but Discover Montana Treasures: Bozeman & Beyond (Sintr, $15). is not most coloring books. The older the kids are, the more they will get out of it. That being said, even my four-year-old was inspired by the outdoor-recreation-themed imagery, as well as my spirited readings of the poems that accompany artist Brian Schaeffer’s enticing illustrations. There is quite a bit of information packed into this little book, from hiking-gear essentials to trail info to Montana history and tall tales. As an added perk, this is a “smart” coloring book with QR codes on each page that can be scanned with a device camera to learn more about the artist and illustrations.