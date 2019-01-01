Review: Collaps-a-Bowl

Hot and dry—that’s summer in Montana. On those long hikes where water’s scarce, keep your hound hydrated with the Collaps-a-Bowl by Kurgo. Strong and sturdy, it holds a whopping 24 ounces and flattens for easy storage after the break. It comes with a carabiner, too, for clipping to your belt, running vest, or pack. The Collaps-a-Bowl works for kibble as well and can be run through the dishwater to keep it clean and odor-free. Available at area stores; $10.