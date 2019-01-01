Review: The Angler's Book of Favorite Fishing Quotations

Much has been said about the sport of fishing, which is why Jackie Corley arranged this 104-page compendium entitled The Angler’s Book of Favorite Fishing Quotations (Hatherleigh Press, $12.50). Both beloved and less-well-known lines from past presidents and fishing legends, along with comedians, writers, and other public figures, are included. You’ll laugh, you’ll philosophize, you’ll nod along, and you’ll gain appreciation for, and insights into, the esteemed pursuit of fishing. Perfect for a lazy day at camp.