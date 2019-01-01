You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Summer 2020 / Raging Bulls
Raging Bulls
Carol Polich
Photographing the bison rut.
The bison rut, from late July through August, is an extreme and physically exhausting period for Yellowstone’s bulls, where they lose up to 10% of their bodyweight. The challenges are constant in establishing dominance and retaining their harems. It’s an awesome display of nature and can produce exciting, dynamic photos.
The chase: bulls separate non-willing cows by giving chase and parting them from the herd.
Aggressive dust-wallowing is common.
Carol Polich teaches photography through the Bozeman Adult Community Education program.
