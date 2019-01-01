Raging Bulls

Photographing the bison rut.

The bison rut, from late July through August, is an extreme and physically exhausting period for Yellowstone’s bulls, where they lose up to 10% of their bodyweight. The challenges are constant in establishing dominance and retaining their harems. It’s an awesome display of nature and can produce exciting, dynamic photos.

The chase: bulls separate non-willing cows by giving chase and parting them from the herd.



Aggressive dust-wallowing is common.









Carol Polich teaches photography through the Bozeman Adult Community Education program.