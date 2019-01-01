Whitefish Review: Our Living Planet

Published out of northwest Montana, the Whitefish Review is a semi-annual collection of the work of photographers, writers, artists, and poets, as well as interviews with various creative minds, handpicked to create a beautiful artistic adventure for the brain. The most recent edition, Our Living Planet (Whitefish Review, $12), aims to explore our planet as a living being—a sentient and tempestuous giver of life. A journey throughout, this issue takes you from an insightful interview with the Beyond Yellowstone program leader, to an essay on salmon fishing and the death of a love one, to the bright green eyes of a coiled serpent, and everywhere in between. Guaranteed to set your imagination ablaze, Our Living Planet may just get you hooked on the Whitefish Review for life.