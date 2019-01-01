Review: Thule T2 Pro XT 2 – 2"

I’ve always wanted a hitch-mounted bike rack—and Thule’s T2 Pro XT 2 – 2” is just what I had in mind.

The sturdy platform holds two bikes with a strap on the rear tire and a ratcheting arm on the front wheel.

You can adjust where the bikes sit to avoid rubbing, and the rack folds down with bikes on it, giving you trunk access, and folds up and out of the way when not in use. $600.