You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Summer 2019 / Review: Smith Freespool MAG

Review: Smith Freespool MAG

Review: Smith Freespool MAG

Review: Smith Freespool MAG

facebook twitter email Print This
David Howlett

Quality optics are a key component of my fishing arsenal, and the Freespool MAG from Smith boasts incredible versatility and killer style. The Freespool utilizes ChromaPop polarized lenses and incorporates two pairs of interchangeable temples—a pair with integrated side shields for maximum light and glare protection while on the water, and a regular pair for more casual use.

They’re expensive, but you’re basically getting two pairs. $250.

Appears in 
Fly
Fishing
Summer 2019

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge