Review: Smith Freespool MAG
David Howlett
Quality optics are a key component of my fishing arsenal, and the Freespool MAG from Smith boasts incredible versatility and killer style. The Freespool utilizes ChromaPop polarized lenses and incorporates two pairs of interchangeable temples—a pair with integrated side shields for maximum light and glare protection while on the water, and a regular pair for more casual use.
They’re expensive, but you’re basically getting two pairs. $250.
