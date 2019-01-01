You are here

Review: Scarpa Spin Ultra

David Tucker

I’ve taken to running with cushy-soled trail shoes because the thick foam supposedly helps my achy knees.

While I’ve had good results with a variety of models, the large sole profiles can trip me up on technical trails with lots of rocks and roots.

That’s why I love Scarpa’s Spin Ultra model—they have the same cushion with a much smaller sole imprint, making them (and me) more nimble. $150.

