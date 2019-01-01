Review: Pearl Izumi Journey

You are here

David Tucker

Pearl Izumi’s Journey model is excellent at one thing: on-trail comfort.

The short is lightweight and low maintenance, and the included liner provides stout padding in all the right places, perfect for long days in the saddle.

If you plan on après-biking at all, make sure to pack a change of undergarments—once you stop pedaling, the liner feels like a loaded diaper. $75

