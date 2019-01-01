Review: Nikon Laserforce

Nikon’s LaserForce rangefinder binos aren’t just techie-gear masturbation.

They are functional, superior (in basic rangefinding, which is all I need) to my Leupold rangefinder, and they allow me to eliminate a piece of kit. The optics are big, bright, and clear, and I’m no longer fumbling between binos and rangefinder while prone in the grass.

They aren’t cheap, but they are cheaper than buying a rangefinder-bino combo of equivalent quality. $1,200.