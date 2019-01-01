Review: MSR Hubba Tour

MSR’s Hubba Hubba is a backpacker favorite. But what if you want to go light, fast, and long without sacrificing features?

Enter the Hubba Tour, designed for speedy trekking and bikepacking. It’s loaded with features, like the included vestibule for keeping gear dry and safe, but it packs down small and weighs little.

The price point is high, but worth it for travelers spending weeks, not days, on the trail. $650.