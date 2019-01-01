You are here

Review: Gregory Swift 20 H20

Danielle McCarthy

Gregory’s Swift 20 H2O women’s daypack includes a three-liter water bladder that fits in a separate zippered compartment with a simple clip attachment.

The chest harness is magnetic and connects to the bite valve for the water bladder. There are ample storage pockets, including a soft-mesh side pocket for sunglasses or screens.

With a full bladder and needed supplies for the day, this pack rides nicely. $90.

 

