Review: Costa Hinano

Simple, stylish, durable, polarized: these are the four pillars of good sunglasses—the all-purpose, outdoor-recreation kind, anyway.

Costa’s Hinano meets these criteria and more, with soft nose pads, a grippy frame, and a lifetime warranty.

Not to mention a cool etymology: the hinano is a beautiful white flower from French Polynesia and the name of a popular beer in Tahiti.

Note: these are small-fitting frames. $200.