You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Summer 2019 / Review: Costa Hinano
Review: Costa Hinano
Review: Costa Hinano
Mike England
Simple, stylish, durable, polarized: these are the four pillars of good sunglasses—the all-purpose, outdoor-recreation kind, anyway.
Costa’s Hinano meets these criteria and more, with soft nose pads, a grippy frame, and a lifetime warranty.
Not to mention a cool etymology: the hinano is a beautiful white flower from French Polynesia and the name of a popular beer in Tahiti.
Note: these are small-fitting frames. $200.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store