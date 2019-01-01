Review: Clevermade Tahoe

For picnics, daytrips, and après-activity refreshments, the CleverMade Tahoe is a good buy—this five-gallon soft cooler not only keeps 30 cans (plus ice) cold for 24 hours, it stores flat and pops open with a quick pull of the snap-hinges on each side. With the profusion of overbuilt coolers these days, the Tahoe is a refreshingly practical—and affordable—alternative. $25.