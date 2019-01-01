You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Summer 2019 / Review: Balega Blister Resist
Review: Balega Blister Resist
David Tucker
Early in the running season, blisters are the norm.
While I can’t claim that Balega’s new Blister Resist socks eliminate blisters forever (running with wet feet is gonna happen sometimes), I can say that the socks’ mohair construction is gosh-darn comfortable.
The extra padding in the heel and sole is definitely noticeable, and the soft next-to-skin feel won me over. $18.
