Summer Swillin'

Imbibe with the tribe.

The pickup tailgate after a blissful singletrack descent; the captain’s seat of a driftboat as the sun dips below the Gallatin Range; the half-light of a campfire circle as your buddy tells that story, again. These are all good places to have a drink, and the O/B crew is here with some tips for optimal enjoyment.

Keep It Cold

Don’t be lazy. Warm beer isn’t enjoyable after a long bike ride, so do what you can to keep the beers frosty. The obvious choice is the cooler, but there are other options. If you’re packing your beers along for the ride (or hike), put the cans in koozies while they’re still cold; after the grueling climb to Emerald, your barley pop should still be satisfying. And whether at camp or on the trail, a cold mountain stream will cool your cans in no time.

Mix It Up

Beer is the post-activity beverage of choice, and for obvious reasons: it’s simple and delicious. But don’t sell yourself short. This summer, make some cocktails for après. Every liquor store has ready-made mixes, so pick your favorite and whip up some beverages the night before—just be careful not to drink them all prematurely. Our preference is for margaritas. They’re refreshing, crisp, and delicious.

Reduce & Reuse

We’ve all ditched the single-use coffee mugs and single-use water bottles; why not do the same for adult beverages? Thermoses work great because they keep things cold, even on the hottest days. GSI Outdoors makes a model we love, the Microlite 500. It’s slim enough to fit anywhere, but still holds 17 ounces, or just over a pint, and keep liquids cold for eight hours. If you’re a hot toddy or Irish coffee type, it keeps hot liquid hot for up to eight hours, as well. Plus, the lid locks shut to avoid spills.

Drink Responsibly

It should go without saying that you shouldn’t drink and drive, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. It’s easier than ever to show support for causes close to your heart, and one that’s close to ours is the health of our watershed. That’s why we’re stoked to see Bozeman Brewing, also close to our hearts, partnering with the Greater Gallatin Watershed Council (GGWC). Every time you buy Gallatin Pale Ale, a portion of the sale goes to supporting the GGWC’s work. Added bonus: the pale ale is delicious, especially after a long day casting for rainbows on the river.