Review: Oboz Campster
Chris McCarthy
In an overcrowded sandal market, it’s good to go with a trusted name—I chose the new Campster from Oboz.
This shoe, like all Oboz models, has solid traction and good support. The heal strap rotates up, turning the sandal into a slip-on.
The Campster’s great for hiking on a gentle slope, crossing a mountain stream, or middle-of-the-night calls of nature.
Also, use them to wade fish in the heat of summer.
$90; obozfootwear.com.
