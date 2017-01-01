Review: Oboz Campster

In an overcrowded sandal market, it’s good to go with a trusted name—I chose the new Campster from Oboz.

This shoe, like all Oboz models, has solid traction and good support. The heal strap rotates up, turning the sandal into a slip-on.

The Campster’s great for hiking on a gentle slope, crossing a mountain stream, or middle-of-the-night calls of nature.

Also, use them to wade fish in the heat of summer.

$90; obozfootwear.com.