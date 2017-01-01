You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Summer 2018 / Review: Oboz Campster

Review: Oboz Campster

Oboz Campster, Oboz Shoes, Bozeman, Montana

Review: Oboz Campster

facebook twitter email Print This
Chris McCarthy

In an overcrowded sandal market, it’s good to go with a trusted name—I chose the new Campster from Oboz.

This shoe, like all Oboz models, has solid traction and good support. The heal strap rotates up, turning the sandal into a slip-on.

The Campster’s great for hiking on a gentle slope, crossing a mountain stream, or middle-of-the-night calls of nature.

Also, use them to wade fish in the heat of summer.

$90; obozfootwear.com.

Appears in 
Footwear
Summer 2018

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 