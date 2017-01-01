Review: NRS Quiver 9'8"

When you’re ready to take your paddleboarding up a notch—and that means runnin’ the rivers, rapids and all—consider the Quiver by NRS. This extra-wide, highly maneuverable board combines rock-hard inflatability with extra rocker on the tip and tail, meaning it’s sturdy, stable, and more than able to roll through whatever whitewater you encounter. Lashing points up front hold your dry-bag and extra deck handles help you re-mount the board after a swim.

Available at Round House. $1,095; nrs.com.