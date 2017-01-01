Review: Altra King MT 1.5

Whether the MT stands for Montana or mountain, I feel like the king of both when running in Altra’s King MT 1.5. These zero-drop trail shoes have a super-aggressive tread that chews up trail, and minimal cushioning so you feel what’s underfoot. The upper dries quickly, and the Velcro strap keeps your foot secure, even if the laces loosen. The wide toebox provides ample room for the foot to spread out while cruising downhill.

$140; altrarunning.com.