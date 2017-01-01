Review: Aku Alterra GTX

The Alterra GTX hiking boots are durable yet comfortable, making them a great choice for long treks through the Montana high country.

On a multi-day backpack through Glacier’s rugged peaks and canyons, the Alterras withstood whatever I threw at them, and kept my feet from feeling worn out.

Added bonus: great traction and soft tread mean I can use them on winter hikes, justifying the higher price point.

$250; aku.it.