Review: Aku Alterra GTX
Austin Jenanyan
The Alterra GTX hiking boots are durable yet comfortable, making them a great choice for long treks through the Montana high country.
On a multi-day backpack through Glacier’s rugged peaks and canyons, the Alterras withstood whatever I threw at them, and kept my feet from feeling worn out.
Added bonus: great traction and soft tread mean I can use them on winter hikes, justifying the higher price point.
$250; aku.it.
