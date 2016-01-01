Talkabout T465—Motorola

Contrary to popular belief, your beloved smartphone is not a panacea—whip it out while deep in a side-canyon up Hyalite, for example, and you’ll wish you’d packed a Motorola Talkabout T465 instead. This compact two-way radio connects you with others in your party—or anyone else on the same channel—no matter how remote your location. It’s ergonomic, easy to use, and transmits a clear signal over surprisingly great distances—up to 35 miles in optimal conditions. The included headset offers easy, discreet communication, and a rechargeable battery means you won’t run out of juice. Weather and emergency channels are just a click away. Throw in a waterproof, shockproof shell, and suddenly that fragile, no-service smartphone ain’t so smart. $105; motorolasolutions.com.