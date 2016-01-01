Review: Lowa Sassa GTX Women's Mid

For women with ankle instability, the Lowa Sassa GTX Mid trekking boot is what you need. Not only does it provide excellent support, it’s also lightweight, features a Gore-Tex lining, and has a stylish look. I pushed these boots hard up the Hellroaring Creek trail, with plenty of mud and lots of up-and-down terrain; the Sassa stood strong. Featuring Lowa’s Elika sole, this boot utilizes a special stud configuration for a stable stepping motion. I usually slide around downhill and find it easy to roll my ankles; with these boots I didn’t run into any of those problems and had great traction. But the best part about it is the climate control—with special technology that allows moisture to evaporate while you walk, they keep your feet dry and prevent you from getting blisters and hotspots. $235; lowaboots.com.