Caldera—BROOKS

The new Caldera from Brooks features BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning that's plush on the trail but firm and responsive in changing conditions. Because of the extra cushion, this shoe doesn’t have a rock plate, but so far I’ve had no issues on jagged, rocky terrain. The high midsoles cause it to roll under a bit, but it stabilizes when I adjust the lacing. The sole is not overly aggressive, but provides sticky traction on all trail types. The toebox is roomy and I haven’t jammed toes on steep descents, plus there’s extra toe protection on the upper. The primarily mesh upper is quick-draining, breathable, and flexible. If you wear an ankle gaiter, you’ll appreciate the Velcro gaiter tab on the heel. Available at Bozeman Running Co. and Bob Ward's. $140; brooksrunning.com.