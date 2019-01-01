Review: Swiftwick Pursuit Zero Sock

If you’re looking for that lightweight, no show, skin-tight athletic sock, the Pursuit Zero Ultralight from Swiftwick is for you. Thin and durable, the comfortable, seam-free design has a reinforced heel and toe, with antimicrobial properties offering a quick-drying, odor-repelling, slam-dunk of a fabric. As temperatures fluctuate, and conditions on the trail change, these socks adapt and protect. $13.60.