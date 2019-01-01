Review: Spot X

This is one piece of gear that I hope to never use. However, bringing the Spot X along on my recent backcountry outings has given me front-country peace of mind, especially when I’m out alone. With Bluetooth capability, this GPS device can connect with any smartphone and communicate with the civilized world through email or text, regardless of cell service. A user-friendly interface and two-way communication gives me the opportunity to call the cavalry at any moment, should I need it. $250.