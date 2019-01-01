Review: Rapid Rope

After a long winter, when boats, bikes, and backpacks emerge from hibernation, another item quickly follows: rope. And while cam-straps serve a purpose, good old-fashioned rope is still the original and best tool for most jobs. The Rapid Rope Utility Rope makes those jobs even easier, with a handy dispenser and cutting tool all in one, packed with 120 feet of strong, versatile utility cord. Extra cartridges are available in four colors, and handy diagrams on the side of the case help keep your knot-tying skills sharp. $25.