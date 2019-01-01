Review: Range Meal Bar

After hiking through the mountains for four hours, I sat down and ate a Range Meal Bar, one of the latest additions to a seemingly endless procession of protein-bar choices. Its double-size heft and abundant calorie count—a whopping 700—filled my grumbling belly and restored my weary limbs. Nineteen grams of protein meant the boost would last awhile. I went right back to it and clambered around steep, deadfall-laden slopes for another four hours. $7.