Review: OtterBox Defender Series

Old-school outdoors folk remember when OtterBox cases were essential equipment on river trips—those bright-yellow cases that kept your camera safe and dry through the most unexpected eventualities. The company’s Defender Series offers the same security for your iPad—which you probably shouldn’t bring on the river, but rather keep at camp for star-identification and fun games with the kids. Rugged, grippy, shockproof—the Defender offers the ideal qualities for carefree outdoor use. $90.