Review: Nocs 8x25 Binos

The more you see, the richer life becomes—which is where a good pair of binos comes in. To this end, Nocs Provisions has built a new binocular that’s compact, lightweight, waterproof, fogproof, and affordable—meaning, extremely convenient to keep at hand. The Standard Issue 8x25 feels good in the fingers, is easy on the eyes, and looks cool to boot. A suite of colors lets you match them to your personality, and the eyecups pop off for through-the-lens photos with your phone. $89.