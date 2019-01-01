Review: Mystery Ranch In and Out Pack

When I go on big trips, whether it’s a backpacking expedition or traveling abroad, I like to bring a big backpack for all my gear, along with a smaller daypack for short missions. The Mystery Ranch In and Out 22 is everything I could ask for in a supplementary peak-bagger: feather-light, stuffs into itself, and can hold 22 liters, which is all I need for a sunrise summit excursion. $89.