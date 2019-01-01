Book: Grizzly in the Driveway

In The Grizzly in the Driveway (University of Washington Press, $30), Robert Chaney explores the intricate relationship between grizzly bears and American society. Chaney looks at the ways our social tolerance, fundamental beliefs, and even folklore affect how we value the grizzly. Read about the history of research and how it continues to change our interactions with this ursine creature. The Grizzly in the Driveway offers tangible options for continued bear recovery in the years to come, as their habitat is only becoming a hotter commodity. Illustrated with stories and fortified with facts, Chaney reveals layers of complexity providing a multitude of perspectives in his thorough account.