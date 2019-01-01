Book: Fish Rap

In Fish Rap (Amazon Publishing, $10), a collection of essays and short stories, author David Micus takes the reader along on experiences ranging from believable to incredible, but all relatable. From one story to the next, Micus offers insights into some of life’s toughest experiences, some plain as day, others as elusive as the proverbial one that got away. Whether you fish or not, Micus’s artfully woven tales draw you in, from the dense early-morning fog in a kayak upon the wild ocean, to the tension in the rod as a striped bass struggles in fierce defiance. And if you don’t fish now, odds are you’ll want to after you read this book. While short in length, Fish Rap deploys wisdom and experience to last a lifetime.