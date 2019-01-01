Book: Accidental Ranger

Lyndel Meikle has never stopped learning, and hopes she never does. Learn alongside her as she tells her life story as a park ranger at Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Deer Lodge. Meikle worked for the National Park Service for 43 years, 39 of which were at the ranch. A Montana native forced to move to California as a child, Meikle swore she would return. Through her work with the NPS, she did just that. Accidental Ranger (Mountain Press, $15) is filled with tales from her life that are both captivating and historically intriguing. The book chronicles her years of hands-on learning, complete with hilarious mistakes, great triumphs, and a newfound appreciation for life.