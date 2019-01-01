Review: Essential Yellowstone

In Essential Yellowstone: A Landscape of Memory and Wonder (Riverbend Publishing, $20), Michael Yachim imparts insight and passion about some of our last great wilderness, which serves to ignite the fervor for adventure of anyone who flips through the book’s pages. His treks through Yellowstone involve howling wolves and erupting geysers. His powerful memories tug at your heartstrings, while his self-deprecating experiences leave you laughing. Incredible photos of the landscape complement the text, as do comprehensive maps and trail descriptions. An impressively vivid account of the geographic and geologic features of the Park, Essential Yellowstone is also a ballad to the wonders of this great land.