Review: American Buffalo

Few people know the comprehensive history and biology of our national mammal as well Bozeman’s favorite carnivore, Steven Rinella. While on an elk hunt in Montana’s Madison Range years ago, he stumbled upon a bison skull—an event that sparked years of travel and research into this species. The result is American Buffalo: In Search of a Lost Icon (Spiegel and Grau, $25), a treatise covering both bison history and biology, alongside stories of research travels and an adventurous bison hunt in a remote part of Alaska, where Rinella’s skills and resolve are tested. If you like the MeatEater podcast or Netflix show, or the man himself, you’ll enjoy this book.