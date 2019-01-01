Raise the Woof

Search the world over and you’ll find few places more dog-friendly (read: saturated) than Bozeman. From climbing companions to paddling pals, fishing friends to backcountry buddies, dogs provide incomparable companionship on all our outdoor adventures. Which is why a whole pack of pet-related companies has set up shop here, serving enthusiastic mutts and masters throughout southwest Montana. To celebrate our lively canine culture, we hounded these outfits and amassed a prize pile that’s bad to the bone—a drool-inducing $1,600 worth of pet-related products and services. Want to lick the competition and fetch this prize package for your furry friend? Don’t sit around chasing your tail—unleash your luck and sniff around outsidebozeman.com/contests to enter. Good luck!

Mountain K9: Dog Bed & Bandana, $176

Pamper your pet with plenty of beauty sleep and a stylish do-rag (doo-rag?).

Fetch Dog: Leash & Collar, $55

Keep Bridger under control with this comfortable collar and leash.

101 Paws Veterinary: Dental Cleaning, $500

A visit to the doggie dentist keeps Madison’s teeth clean and healthy—and prevents dragon breath.

Bozeman Dog Company: Training, $150

A dog with good manners is a dog that everyone loves. Learn a thing or two from the pros.

Invisible Fence of the Big Sky: Portable Fence, $530

Free your dog from being cooped up in a kennel all day with this portable containment package.

Adventure Pawtners: Hiking Package, $185

When you’re busy at work, your pup can still get out for a hike, once a week for four weeks.