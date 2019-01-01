Review: Sherpa Gurkhali

Imagine your favorite jeans on steroids and wah-la, you get the Sherpa Gurkhali. Not only do they contain Dyneema—the strongest and most durable fiber in the world—they’re lightweight, soft, and moisture-wicking. The gusseted crotch, two-way stretch-and-recovery fabric, and heavy duty reinforced stitching make the Gurkhali pant remarkably durable while still accommodating for increased mobility, comfort, and style. Bottom line: they’re great for active folks. $180; sherpaadventuregear.com.