Review: Session II

Looking for a versatile, lightweight climbing partner? The Metolius Session II crash pad is a reliable choice. Made to be carried on your back, it makes getting in and out of more remote climbing spots easy. Its system of Velcro and buckles seems complex, but takes no time at all to set up and pack. Built to last, the Session II will take anything you throw at it—or rather, drop on it. $150; metoliusclimbing.com.