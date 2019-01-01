You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2019 / Review: Outdoor Research Airfoil
Review: Outdoor Research Airfoil
David Tucker
For years, I’ve done all my trail running in one pair of Nike soccer shorts. High time for an upgrade. I opted for the Airfoil from Outdoor Research. They’re lightweight, have a small zippered pocket at the lower back, and a lie-flat cinchable waistline. My favorite feature is the built-in compression-short liner. Unlike most models, the Airfoil liner is boxer-brief style, adding to overall comfort. $60; outdoorresearch.com.
