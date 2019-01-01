You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2019 / Review: Nemo Tensor Ultralight

Review: Nemo Tensor Ultralight

Review: Nemo Tensor Ultralight

Review: Nemo Tensor Ultralight

facebook twitter email Print This
David Tucker

There’s light, there’s ultralight, and then there’s the Tensor Ultralight from NEMO. At around 10 oz., you might forget you packed it. I tried one on a bikepacking trip, because as much as I enjoy grueling hike-a-bikes, I need a restful night’s sleep. The Tensor delivered. It inflates easily and stays full all night, then packs down to the size of a 20-oz. water bottle. $120; nemoequipment.com.

Appears in 
Camping
Camping
Spring 2019

Social & Sharing

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge