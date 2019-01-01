Review: Nemo Tensor Ultralight

There’s light, there’s ultralight, and then there’s the Tensor Ultralight from NEMO. At around 10 oz., you might forget you packed it. I tried one on a bikepacking trip, because as much as I enjoy grueling hike-a-bikes, I need a restful night’s sleep. The Tensor delivered. It inflates easily and stays full all night, then packs down to the size of a 20-oz. water bottle. $120; nemoequipment.com.