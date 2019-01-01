Review: Camp Chef Rainier

With the compact and efficient Rainier two-burner stove from Camp Chef, a hot beverage on a chilly morning is never more than a few minutes away. With one regular burner plus a griddle platform, your cooking options are limitless. Whether frying up bacon or a veggie scramble, the griddle plate is easy to use and cleans up quickly. One drawback: the windscreens are a little flimsy. $140; campchef.com.