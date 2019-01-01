Review: Bridgedale Lightweight T2

You are here

Mike England

Spend enough time with different socks on your feet and eventually you’ll settle on one or two brands that fit better and last longer than the rest. For me, Bridgedale fits that bill, and their Hike Lightweight T2 Boot is no exception. Soft, snug, and just the right thickness for variable spring weather, this sock blends Coolmax, nylon, and lycra for a great fit and excellent ventilation. Well-placed padding means all-day comfort, from the trail to the slopes. $23; bridgedale.com.

Spring 2019

