Review: Alpenfuel Summit Snack Box

In this age of infinite information and unlimited choices, curation is paramount—and food is no exception. AlpenFuel’s Summit Snack Box selects a pile of outdoor snacks for you, so all you have to do is grab ‘em and go. From energy bars to mini-waffles to pumpkin seeds, every item is handpicked from lesser-known outfits around the country. But they’re all tasty, healthy, and loaded with calories (the good kind) to help fuel your day outdoors. AlpenFuel’s subscription service means you’ll never get the same box twice. $33; alpenfuel.com.