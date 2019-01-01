Cookin' with Fire

Charcoal-grilled ribeye with fire-roasted veggies.

Spring represents the return of a lot of things, including a return to the outdoor grill. Across the Gallatin Valley, as temps hover in the 50s and evening light lasts until dinnertime, folks are firing up the charcoal and throwing meat on the barbie. Here’s a simple yet indulgent recipe to try once things warm up.





Ingredients (serves two)

2 16oz. ribeyes (or equivalent wild-game cuts)

6 fingerling potatoes, quartered length-wise

10 Brussels sprouts, halved

2 ear of corn, removed from ear

4 tsp. olive oil

2 tsp. butter

1 bunch fresh rosemary

Garlic salt

2 cups finely chopped Kalamata olives

4 finely chopped garlic cloves

1 large pinch chili flakes

1 cup olive oil

4 tsp. chopped parsley

Directions

Place the potatoes, Brussels sprouts, corn, oil, butter, and rosemary in a medium bowl and season with garlic salt. Wrap in aluminum foil and place on the grill for 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, remove steaks from refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking. Season with sea salt and grill to medium-rare. Let rest five minutes before serving. (Cooking time will vary due to thickness of steak.) While veggies are cooking, mix chopped garlic, olives, chili flakes, olive oil, and parsley in a small bowl. Set aside. Once veggies and steaks are done, plate and serve, garnishing steaks with olive tapenade.

Joseph Romano is the chef and owner at Urban Kitchen in Bozeman.



