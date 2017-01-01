Review: Yakima FullSwing

Load up the whole family, or any friendly foursome, and hit the trail together with Yakima’s FullSwing bike rack. Padded arms, two-point straps, and a built-in cable lock keep up to four bikes safe and secure, and the entire load swings away from your tailgate or hatch with the press of a button. The FullSwing sets up easily and the arms fold down, so you can leave the rack on all season long. Available at the Barn and Chalet Sports.

$529; yakima.com.