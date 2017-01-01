You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Yakima FullSwing

Review: Yakima FullSwing

Yakima, rack, Full Swing

Review: Yakima FullSwing

facebook twitter email Print This
Mike England

Load up the whole family, or any friendly foursome, and hit the trail together with Yakima’s FullSwing bike rack. Padded arms, two-point straps, and a built-in cable lock keep up to four bikes safe and secure, and the entire load swings away from your tailgate or hatch with the press of a button. The FullSwing sets up easily and the arms fold down, so you can leave the rack on all season long. Available at the Barn and Chalet Sports.

$529; yakima.com

Appears in 
Biking
Spring 2018

Snow Report (24hrs)

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 