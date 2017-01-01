Review: Stio Sweetwater

Slip on Stio’s Sweetwater fleece hoodie and it will become a quick favorite. What you’ll appreciate most is its versatility—wear it to work with a skirt, under your ski jacket as a midlayer, and around the house with pajama bottoms on those off-days. The soft fleece and unique neckline may just make it as necessary to your comfort as Linus’s blanket. Available at Grizzly Outfitters.

$160; stio.com.