You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Stio Sweetwater

Review: Stio Sweetwater

Stio Sweetwater, hoodie

Review: Stio Sweetwater

facebook twitter email Print This
Joyce Pollastro

Slip on Stio’s Sweetwater fleece hoodie and it will become a quick favorite. What you’ll appreciate most is its versatility—wear it to work with a skirt, under your ski jacket as a midlayer, and around the house with pajama bottoms on those off-days. The soft fleece and unique neckline may just make it as necessary to your comfort as Linus’s blanket. Available at Grizzly Outfitters.

$160; stio.com

Appears in 
Apparel
Spring 2018

Snow Report (24hrs)

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 