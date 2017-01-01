Review: Stealth Professional

Usually, we train cores by drinking beer and eating wings. But now that we’ve gamed our cores with the Professional core trainer from Stealth, we might finally get those coveted six packs of abs everybody talks about. Stealth uses a gyrating platform affixed to a stand to mimic planking, and then incorporates a free app-based game to make the workout fun.

Buy one for the office and turn the mid-afternoon lull into a planking contest.

$300; stealthbodyfitness.com.