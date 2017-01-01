Review: Salomon Bonatti WP

Salomon’s Bonatti WP isn’t the perfect wet-season jacket, but it makes a strong case. It’s lightweight, packs down into its own chest pocket, and provides great protection against rain, sleet, and wind. The jacket is breathable, but can get damp inside after a long, vigorous run. The no-slip hood increases ventilation and breathability, as does the chest snap; unzip the jacket and the snap keeps the front from blowing open.

$165; salomon.com.